Off and On Rain and Storms Through Friday

Widespread rain from earlier Wednesday has tapered off, but additional showers and storms will be with us off and on through Friday. Temperatures will be held down in the 80s the rest of the week, but as drier weather returns this weekend expect to warm back into the 90s.
Another round of showers and storms is likely this evening and into tonight. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures drop back into the low 70s. The chance of rain is around 60%.
Showers and storms will be most numerous tomorrow around sunrise. Widely scattered showers and a few storms are possible through afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Additional showers and storms are expected Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
By the weekend we’ll start drying out and heating up. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Highs will be back in the low 90s.
A cold front arrives early next week bringing temperatures and humidity down slightly. Rain should be limited with little moisture to work with. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday, but expect to drop back into the 80s Tuesday with overnight lows getting down in the 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.