2nd suspect in attempted homicides in Louisiana arrested in Arkansas

The second suspect in a shooting in Shreveport is in an Arkansas jail awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish.
The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 18-year-old Jacob Weaver on June 3 in Union County, Ark.
He is scheduled to appear in court June 5.
Weaver’s arrest came as a result of a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities report.
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. May 28 in the 8100 block of Pines Road. That’s where officers found two vehicles with multiple bullet holes.
Soon afterward, officers found two victims at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
One was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the arm and hand.
Detectives got warrants to arrest Weaver and 19-year-old Demond Trammal Taylor Jr., of Shreveport.
Each was wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The U.S. Marshals Service took Taylor into custody at 12:30 p.m. May 31, booking records show.
He was booked into Shreveport City Jail was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:49 p.m. that date on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Taylor now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred at 9:48 a.m. June 1.
His bonds total $300,000.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers was offering a cash reward for information that led to Weaver’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.