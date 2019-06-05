The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Foundation gears up to honor the class of 2019

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Foundation is set to welcome in the 2019 class of inductees with a three day celebration leading up to their induction ceremony on Saturday, June 8.
The induction celebration will kick off Thursday, June 6th from 5-7 p.m. at the Louisiana Hall of Fame Museum in Natchitoches. This welcome reception is free and open to the public to mingle with some of the 2019 inductees.
“These are the best of the best at what they do. In order to get into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame you can’t be just good you got to be great,” says Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Foundation President/CEO, Ronnie Rantz.
Rantz says the best thing about this year’s class is its diversity. Outside of the big names in the 2019 induction class, like Peyton Manning and Les Miles, are some first time nomination categories.
“We have a volleyball participate Danielle Scott who is probably the most deserving of the group, 5-time Olympian from Baton Rouge. We have T. Berry Porter our first ever rodeo cowboy, 91 years old still living, first won a world championship in 1949 at Madison Square Garden.”
This weekend’s events will include:
- 80′s Retro Bowling Bash at Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria, LA from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rockin’ River Fest at Rue Beauport Riverfront from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., rain or shine.
- VIP Taste of Tailgating at Rue Beauport Riverfront from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Junior Training Camp at NSU Wellness & Recreation Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Round Table Brunch with the 2019 Hall of Fame class from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Induction Dinner and Ceremonies at the Natchitoches Events Center beginning at 5 p.m.
For more details head to the Louisiana Hall of Fame induction events page.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.