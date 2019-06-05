Louisiana scientists accused of stealing trade secrets from renowned Baton Rouge Water Institute

We are deeply troubled and saddened by the recent allegations and charges filed against our former colleagues. We will continue to cooperate fully with federal law enforcement and we have hired outside experts to conduct a comprehensive review of our internal processes and systems – including information technology, security, and intellectual property – to ensure all appropriate measures are in place. The Water Institute is a not-for-profit, independent applied research organization and remains strongly committed to and focused on our mission to help coastal and deltaic communities thoughtfully prepare for an uncertain future.

The Water Institute of the Gulf