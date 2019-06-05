Free fishing days in Arkansas and Louisiana

(KSLA) - Arkansas and Louisiana will have free fishing days this coming weekend.
In Arkansas free fishing will begin on Friday, June 7 and will last through Sunday, June 9. There will be a special for all kids at state hatcheries. The closest to the ArkLaTex is in Hot Springs.
In Louisiana, it’s only Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.
State offiicals say there are several catfish in the water that have been tagged. If hooked, prizes are available to the angler.
