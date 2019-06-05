First Alert: Wetter and cooler weather ahead

Good afternoon! Make sure to keep an umbrella handy for the rest of the day. Widespread rain has developed across the southern and half of the area and will continue to develop farther north this afternoon. Plus, more rain and storms are expected Thursday and Friday. Overall, the threat of severe weather today through the end of the week looks very low. However, it’s not exactly zero. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for the southern edge of the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday. With tropical moisture increasing from the Gulf of Mexico, any showers or storms that develop could be efficient rain produces. Locally heavy rainfall will likely be the main threat.
Rain and a few storms will continue this afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times. Because of the clouds and rain, today is not going to be as hot. High temperatures will only be near or just above 80 degrees. Some places may not even get out of the 70s.
The June Artwalk is this evening in downtown Shreveport. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be around, so go ahead and keep an umbrella handy. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees at 5PM and then slowly drop through the mid to upper 70s this evening.
There’s a chance the rain won’t be as widespread tonight, but a few showers and thundershowers can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the low 70s.
More scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday. Right now, Thursday does not look like it’s going to be as wet as Wednesday. Highs on both days will be in the 80s. The good rain chances will start to move out of the area late Friday into Friday night.
We'll be back to more heat and humidity than rain this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 90 degrees. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible in the heat of the day.
It looks like a cold front will arrive early next week. This cold front won’t bring in a lot of rain, but it could knock our temperatures and humidity levels down a little. Highs early next week might only be in the 80s.
Have a great day and stay dry!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
