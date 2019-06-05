First Alert: Wetter and cooler weather ahead

Good afternoon! Make sure to keep an umbrella handy for the rest of the day. Widespread rain has developed across the southern and half of the area and will continue to develop farther north this afternoon. Plus, more rain and storms are expected Thursday and Friday. Overall, the threat of severe weather today through the end of the week looks very low. However, it’s not exactly zero. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for the southern edge of the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday. With tropical moisture increasing from the Gulf of Mexico, any showers or storms that develop could be efficient rain produces. Locally heavy rainfall will likely be the main threat.