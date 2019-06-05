SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are a few days away from the official start of summer, despite how it feels outside.
It also means it’s time to dive into fun at Camp Aqua.
The Shreveport Aquarium is offering summer camp for kids ages 6 to 12.
Campers can discover the ocean and get up close and personal with sharks, eels, and other sea creatures.
The aquarium will offer two different camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during June and July.
- Camp Aqua: Wetlands WILD
- Campers will transform into junior marine biologists and go behind the scenes to conduct field experiments exploring animal and plant life. Help the biologists prepare daily diets and care for the animals. Learn all about Louisiana’s waterways and how to preserve the beautiful nature in the Shreveport Bossier area. Walking field trips, art projects, science experiments, water balloons, and s’ mores will provide campers with all they need for a wild summer.
- Camp Aqua: Heroes of the Deep
- Like Superman’s x-ray vision, sharks can see a heartbeat. Like the Flash, the Sailfin fish is the fastest hero in the ocean. The ocean is full of super-powered animals and campers will learn about their amazing abilities, as well as test a few of their own. Between making poisonous eel slime, exploring how arctic animals would survive a fight with Mr. Freeze, and learning to be heroes in Louisiana, this will be a week packed with activities including field trips, art projects, science experiments and more.
Camp dates are the weeks of June 10, 17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22. The fee is $225 per week. Discounts are offered to siblings and season pass holders.
Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. For more information or registration visit www.shreveportaquarium.com
