Ala. mayor offers to resign after posting controversial comments about homosexuals, Democrats on Facebook

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The day after our story aired about Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers posting derogatory comments on Facebook about LGBTQ people and Democrats the backlash from neighbors and outsiders was swift.
Hundreds of comments on WBRC’s Facebook page condemned Mayor Chambers’ actions and called for his resignation.
We went back to the small town of less than 2,000 people, to hear from its leaders on what’s next for Mayor Chambers.
A council member, who asked not to be identified, told us Chambers was formally asked to resign during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Another council member, Reverend Clarence Colbert, says he and several other city leaders stand behind Chambers.
“Carbon Hill has never had a black police chief until they got mayor Chambers in office. He hired the first black police chief," Colbert said. “Since he’s [Mayor Chambers] been here, we have increased our budget. We have given raises a couple of times to all of our employees."
Another council member, cried when we spoke about the issue.
The council member said they condemn the Mayor's comments but agree with Colbert on the Chambers’ track record.
“He’s apologized profusely and said he was sorry, and he would do whatever it takes, even if it meant stepping down,” Colbert said. “I told him, ‘please don’t step down’ because his leadership has brought the city as far as it has.”
Several neighbors declined to speak on camera about the situation but told WBRC Fox6 News they were embarrassed, and that Chambers brought shame on their small town.
We reached out to Mayor Chambers Tuesday for comment. We have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.