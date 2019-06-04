SPAR pools open today, swimming lessons available

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the summer temperatures climb — why not take a dip at a pool?
All Bossier and SPAR parks are now open as of June 4. Click here for times.
SPAR pools, Querbes Park, Airport Park, Bill Cockrell Park and David Raines Park, will be open from June 4 to July 28, but the Southern Hills pool is currently under construction and won’t be open.
Bossier City pools opened last weekend.
SPAR has partnered with Rock Solid Sports to provide swimming lessons and water aerobics at some pools. Swimming lessons are also available at Bossier pools as well.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.