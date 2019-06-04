Shreveport police investigating stabbing call

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers are searching for both a victim and the person responsible for a stabbing on Tuesday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. officers were called to the Clear Horizons Apartments in the 4000 block of Illinois Avenue.
Police say a man and his boyfriend were arguing when the victim grabbed a knife to defend himself.
That’s when the suspect got out of control, leading to the stabbing.
Then, the suspect ran out of the apartment and slashed the tires on a vehicle.
Police believe that the suspect may be at another home at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
