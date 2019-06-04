Shreveport police investigating stabbing call

June 4, 2019 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 6:33 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers are searching for both a victim and the person responsible for a stabbing on Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. officers were called to the Clear Horizons Apartments in the 4000 block of Illinois Avenue.

Police say a man and his boyfriend were arguing when the victim grabbed a knife to defend himself.

That’s when the suspect got out of control, leading to the stabbing.

Then, the suspect ran out of the apartment and slashed the tires on a vehicle.

Police believe that the suspect may be at another home at this time.

