Police release name of patrol supervisor involved in fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police today released the name of the patrol supervisor who was involved in a fatal shooting Saturday evening.
Sgt. Timothy Adgate shot 35-year-old Marcus Boles, of Shreveport, once in his upper body when Boles made multiple attempts to get hold of the officer’s gun, authorities report.
The struggle occurred on the second level of a casino parking garage in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport.
Police say they had received a report that a vehicle had been stolen and that its owner had been stabbed multiple times.
Adgate was looking for the stolen vehicle when, about a half hour after the theft was reported, he found it in the garage. Boles was in the vehicle.
After radioing for help, Adgate began giving Boles loud, verbal commands to get on the ground. He refused.
That’s when Adgate and Boles got into a violent struggle.
After the shooting, Boles was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital wher he later died.
Adgate was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minior injuries.
He now is on paid departmental leave while the case is being investigated.
Adgate joined the Police Department in August 1999.
