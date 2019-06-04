More heat and humidity than rain today

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will put feels-like temperatures or heat indices near 100 degrees. By noon, temperatures will be near 90 degrees and heat indices will already be in the upper 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are going to be working outside. Also, try to work in the shade as much as possible. With all the heat and humidity, pop-up showers and storms will develop this afternoon and diminish this evening. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella, though. Take an umbrella today just in case a downpour does find you.