More heat and humidity than rain today

Good afternoon! Today is going to feature more heat and humidity than rain. Isolated to scattered pop-up showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day, though. Our rain chances will start to ramp up on Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system will start to impact the area. Rain and storms will be likely on Thursday. Right now, the potential for widely scattered showers and storms will start to taper off by the end of the work week. We’ll be back to more heat than rain this weekend.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will put feels-like temperatures or heat indices near 100 degrees. By noon, temperatures will be near 90 degrees and heat indices will already be in the upper 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are going to be working outside. Also, try to work in the shade as much as possible. With all the heat and humidity, pop-up showers and storms will develop this afternoon and diminish this evening. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella, though. Take an umbrella today just in case a downpour does find you.
This evening will be very warm. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Heat index values probably won't drop below 90 degrees until after 8 or 9 p.m. The overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A slight chance of rain will linger overnight.
Rain and storms will increase from south to north across the area on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. There will be the potential for periods of heavy rain as tropical moisture from the disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico surges northward. Even though a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out, the overall threat of severe weather will likely remain very low. Rain could linger into Friday before tapering off throughout the day. Because of the clouds and rain, it’s not going to be as hot. Highs Wednesday through Friday will only be in the 80s.
This weekend looks hot and mostly dry. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible at times.
Have a great day and stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.