Man shot outside Shreveport hotel, suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being injured in a morning shooting.
Police responded just before 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on Financial Plaza. That’s off of Pines Road in west Shreveport.
Police on the scene said it happened in the parking lot of a hotel near the restaurant. Two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by a man wielding a gun.
One of the victims were shot in the wrist, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The victim said that the gunman got away with his wallet. That’s when the victims drove the to the Waffle House.
The injured man was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Officers said that the assailant is a man. No arrests have been made.
