Man shot outside Shreveport hotel, suspect sought

Man shot in wrist, suspect sought
By KSLA Digital Team | June 4, 2019 at 4:58 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 10:08 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being injured in a morning shooting.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on Financial Plaza. That’s off of Pines Road in west Shreveport.

Police on the scene said it happened in the parking lot of a hotel near the restaurant. Two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by a man wielding a gun.

One of the victims were shot in the wrist, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The victim said that the gunman got away with his wallet. That’s when the victims drove the to the Waffle House.

The injured man was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Officers said that the assailant is a man. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.