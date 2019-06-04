KSLA Salutes: Woody’s Home for Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a place for veterans who would otherwise be forgotten.
“When my father died in 1997, two veterans came that he served with in World War II, and came up to me and thanked me for my Dad’s service. (and) Afterwards I went home and my mom and brother were there, I asked them who those guys were, they didn’t know either, they had stayed in touch (with my dad) for 52 years,” said Ronald ‘Doc’ Key.
After that day, Key knew he wanted to honor his father, but more importantly he wanted to help those who served. That was the start of Woody’s Home for Veterans. Since 2003, they’ve provided 24/7 care to veterans who would otherwise be forgotten.
Woody’s is the proverbial last house on the block — a refuge for those who once gave their all.
“We are the only program there is for somebody that has nowhere else to go unless it’s an institution. We are the bridge between the hospital and the institution or the street and they’re not afraid of the street because that’s where most of them come from.”
His passion for helping those who are chronically mentally ill stems from his own battles with addiction.
"I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict, since 85. There were people there for me and I’ve been blessed since then, and I wanted just to give back, I wanted to honor my father."
Key said that the residents at the home deserve their place at Woody’s.
“I don’t care if they’re a fighter pilot or cook, once you sign up they own you, and they were willing to serve, and I think anybody that raises their hand is a hero because the military can and will tell you what to do where ever the need be because we are united.”
