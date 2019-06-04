On Her Own Terms: Corinne Lightbourn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Corinne Lightbourn was just 21 years old when doctors told her she had Congestive Heart Failure.
At 24 — doctors told her there was nothing else they could do.
So Corinne said if she was going to die, she wants her final days on her terms surrounded by family and friends instead of being stuck in a hospital five hours away.
Family and friends say Corinne was the life of the party who loved making memories snapping shots with her camera.
She remembers being really sick and making multiple trips to various emergency rooms. Doctors found a huge ovarian cyst that required surgery to remove. But they also discovered another problem: they said Corinne had Congestive Heart Failure, likely from a virus that was left untreated.
By the time Corinne was diagnosed with CHF, she realized there were clues many years before, like having a hard time breathing. Corinne didn’t have health insurance and bounced around different emergency rooms hoping for answers.
On Friday, she said, “I am at the end you know I’m just kind of waiting it out.”
Now three years after her initial diagnosis, her family is struggling to come to terms with saying goodbye to the 24 year old so soon.
“Up until the time she had left the hospital we were still thinking she was going to get better," said Robin Doty, Corinne’s mom. "I was still thinking, hoping, and praying she would get better, but then when they tell you it’s time for end of life care everything kind of shutters.”
Two weeks ago doctors told Corinne there was nothing else they could do. She decided to take the risk and travel five hours from New Orleans back home to Shreveport.
Doctors said they would have to disconnect all of her medication because it could not go on the trip. Robin said doctors didn’t think she would make it home.
By the time Corinne arrived home to Shreveport, the administrator from Heart of Hospice was waiting on her. It was two o’clock in the morning, but that didn’t matter. Heart of Hospice is the largest hospice in Louisiana; however, it is the first in Shreveport.
Heather Nelson, said they just started operating here in March. She said they take patients on complicated IV drips where may other hospices would not. and while it’s too late for Corinne to get a heart transplant or heart pump, she is warning others, if something does not feel right — don’t wait.
While it is too late for Corinne to get any life saving transplant or heart pump, she wants others to know to take control of their health. She said she didn’t have health insurance and by the time doctors found out what was wrong, it was too late.
She said she wish she would have gone sooner.
Corinne Lightbourn passed away Sunday afternoon. She was looking forward to watching this story. In fact she told us that she had “spruced up” for the interview.
Visitation for Corinne will be Thursday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier from 1 p.m. 3 p.m. The funeral will begin immediately after at 3:00 p.m.
Corinne did not have any life insurance. A GoFundMe account has been established to help with her burial. The family says they are halfway to their goal.
