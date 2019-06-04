FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain possible Wednesday through Friday

Get your rain gear ready! Our rain and storm chances will start to ramp up midweek and waves of rain and storms will continue through the end of the work week.
Tuesday is going to feature more heat and humidity than rain. Rain will likely remain very limited on Tuesday. Our rain chances will start to ramp up on Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system will start to impact the area. Rain and storms will be likely on Thursday. Right now, the potential for widespread rain and storms will start to taper off by the end of the work week. We’ll be back to more heat than rain this weekend.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is keep a close eye on two things. The first is the broad area of low pressure in the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico. This system has a 50-percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone before it makes landfall late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Regardless of development, this system will help produce heavy rain across Texas and Louisiana later this week. The upper-level storm system out to our west will move east and help pull tropical moisture north into ArkLaTex. This slow-moving storm system will help produce multiple waves of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.
Only a few showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon. Anything that develops will likely start to diminish Tuesday evening. Rain and storms will increase from south to north across the area on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Here’s the very latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack. Keep in mind, the exact timing of each round of rain and storms could change some over the next couple of days.
There will be the potential for periods of heavy rain as tropical moisture from the disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico surges northward. Widespread rainfall totals Wednesday through Friday will likely be between 1-3″ of rain. There will be the potential for locally higher rainfall totals.
The European and American (GFS) models both show widespread rainfall totals between 1-3″ of rain. They also show parts of the ArkLaTex picking up over 4″ of rain. Where the heaviest rain develops is where the threat of localized flooding will be developed.
Even though a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out, the overall threat of severe weather will likely remain very low on Wednesday and Thursday. There is only a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for the very southwestern corner of the ArkLaTex on Thursday.
Because of the clouds and rain, it’s not going to be as hot. Highs Wednesday through Friday will only be in the 80s. This weekend looks hot and mostly dry. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible.
