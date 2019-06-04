FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain possible Wednesday through Friday

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is keep a close eye on two things. The first is the broad area of low pressure in the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico. This system has a 50-percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone before it makes landfall late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Regardless of development, this system will help produce heavy rain across Texas and Louisiana later this week. The upper-level storm system out to our west will move east and help pull tropical moisture north into ArkLaTex. This slow-moving storm system will help produce multiple waves of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.