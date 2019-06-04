FIRST ALERT: Increasing Rain and Storms

A slow moving storm system combined with tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to widespread showers and storms and the possibility of some heavy rainfall for the second half of the work week. More clouds and higher rain chances will also bring temperatures back down into the 80s the next few days.
Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Any showers or storms from this afternoon will fade out this evening. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s tonight. Rain and storms will start increasing during the day tomorrow. Some rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will only reach the low 80s. The chance for rain is 70%.
Additional rain and storms are likely on Thursday. Highs once again will only reach the low 80s. The chance of rain is 60%. Showers and storms will linger into Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
We’ll start to dry out over the weekend although a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon heat. Temperatures will get back into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front arriving early next week may not bring much rain, but a slight drop in temperatures and humidity are expected. By Tuesday high temperatures will be back in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
