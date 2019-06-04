Firefighters rescue puppy from fire that destroyed house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters rescued a puppy from a fire that destroyed a Shreveport residence Tuesday morning.
The call to the house in the 2600 block of Amelia Avenue came in at 10:48 a.m.
The home’s occupants escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived, said John Lane, chief of training for Shreveport Fire Department.
Heavy smoke was coming from the roof when the first fire engine arrived on the scene about five minutes after the fire was reported, he added.
Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
Members of Signal 51 Group were there providing cold drinks and towels to firefighters to help ward off the possibility of any heat-related illness.
The temperature was 87 degrees with a heat index of 95 degrees at the time of the fire, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.
