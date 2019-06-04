Caddo Parish examining nutria infestation in Shreveport’s iconic duck pond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nutria.
The beaver-size rodents that cause big problems throughout Louisiana now are a nuisance in the waterway along East Kings Highway in Shreveport commonly known as the duck pond.
Bite marks on trees along its banks provide clear evidence of the nutria.
Ricky Bretherton, president of the pest control company Vexcon, estimates there are 25-35 nutria in the duck pond, mostly on the southern end behind the Broadmoor branch of Shreve Memorial Library.
“Something, uh, you know, as popular as the duck pond, such a major part of the, you know, the city’s culture, we definitely don’t want dying, rotting trees everywhere, you know.”
With such a threat to that family-friendly destination, Caddo Animal Services & Mosquito Control sought an estimate on how much it would cost to eradicate the nutria.
Bretherton’s estimate to the parish is $37,000.
It costs so much because of the huge task setting and monitoring traps and support structures over three months, he explained.
But the nutria have a natural enemy - the alligator.
So where nutria are present, be on the lookout for alligators.
Oh, and some people eat nutria.
Click here for some recipes provided through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
