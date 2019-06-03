Trump approves federal disaster declaration for tornado-stricken parishes

(KSLA) - President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a federal disaster declaration for Lincoln, Morehouse and Union parishes.
The federal declaration comes in the wake of tornadoes in late April that claimed the lives of a woman and her son in Lincoln Parish.
The tornadoes left a trail of more than $12 million worth of damage, including damage on the Louisiana Tech University campus in Ruston.
The declaration is for public assistance only; assistance for individual homeowners still is under review.
Public assistance grants help communities with debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoration of public infrastructure.
Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofits are eligible to apply for such grants.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.