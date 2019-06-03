Man accused of killing his wife, her unborn child then going to buy boots

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A 25-year-old Natchitoches Parish man is accused of killing his wife and her unborn child.
Elonzeya Zoeleah Teal-Houston, 22, of the 300 block of Mill Street in Campti, was found dead Monday morning in the rear of a residence in the 300 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The investigation began when someone called 911 about 9:45 a.m. to report finding an unresponsive woman.
The Clarence marshal’s office asked the Sheriff’ Office to step into the investigation after finding the body of Teal-Houston, who was five months’ pregnant.
Teal-Houston’s husband, Campti resident Christopher O’Neal Houston Jr., drove up while sheriff’s detectives were processing the crime scene, gathering evidence and talking with Teal-Houston’s family members.
Detectives, seeing that he appeared very nervous, took him in for questioning.
Within 20 minutes, the Sheriff’s Office reports, Houston confessed to strangling his wife Sunday evening at an elderly relative’s home in Clarence.
It reportedly happened during an argument over money and personal issues, authorities said.
“Houston confessed to wrapping Mrs. Houston’s body in a sheet this morning and placing her in the corner of a bedroom then leaving and going to Natchitoches to purchase boots for his job,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Houston, of the 300 block of Mill Street in Campti, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center about 3:15 p.m. Monday on one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
At the time of his arrest, Houston was on felony probation until November after being convicted of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Teal-Houston’s body is being sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of her death, authorities said.
In a social media post, Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones said he “... extends his deepest sympathy to Mrs. Teal-Houston’s family and also thanks family members who assisted detectives during the investigative stages of the senseless murder case.”
