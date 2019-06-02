World reacts to death of legendary New Orleans Chef Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Legendary Chef Leah Chase passed away at 96 on Saturday. People shared their thoughts on social media about her life:
RIP Mrs. Leah Chase — The Queen of Creole Cuisine! #NewOrleansLegend #DookyChase #Chef #LeahChase 🙏🏾
Ms. Leah Chase, Queen of Creole Cuisine RIP. A Restauranteur, Civil Rights Leader, and World Renowned Chef. Her restaurant Dooky Chase is where the Civil Rights Movement strategy was continuously coordinated. The destination of the Freedom Riders, Creation of SCLC. American Icon pic.twitter.com/7u27IFs5yC— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. pic.twitter.com/MSFaNdLvsx— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase. Legend. What a life. What an amazing force.— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 2, 2019
“If you can eat with someone you can learn from them and when you learn from someone you can make big changes. We changed the course of America in this restaurant over bowls of gumbo. We can talk to each other and relate to each other when we eat together.” - #LeahChase #rip pic.twitter.com/BJn7fUseee— Foodie Films Podcast (@Foodie_Films) June 2, 2019
In my time on the @BBCFoodProg one interview stands out more than all others & that was with #LeahChase legendary New Orleans chef & civil rights icon who has passed away aged 96. Here’s her story: https://t.co/u0QpCjtwFd @ottolenghi @JLQuoVadis @GuildFoodWriter @SheilaDillon— Dan Saladino (@DanSaladinoUK) June 2, 2019
Our hearts are broken. #RipLeahChase #LeahChase pic.twitter.com/Lmx8PbDYMf— Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) June 2, 2019
I would pay her a visit, always driving her crazy bringing cameras into her kitchen. This photo is from June 29, 2017. #LeahChase and I sat down for an amazing conversation, which I will share with y’all on Monday on #rolandmartinunfiltered. 2/ pic.twitter.com/vRWRdqrjmf— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 2, 2019
My condolences to the entire Chase Family on the passing of #LeahChase yesterday.— JP Morrell (@JPMorrell) June 2, 2019
She was such a central figure in New Orleans history, on every front, & freely shared her wisdom and insight with everyone.
There will never be another like her & I'm better having known her. pic.twitter.com/8PaMjwyfDA
Leah Chase was a warm and gracious woman who connected with New Orleanians through one of our shared passions — food. This was at her famous Holy Thursday lunch last year, just one of many traditions she shared with the whole city. My condolences to the entire Chase family. pic.twitter.com/Ujw5Wt1k21— Joseph I. Giarrusso III (@CmGiarrusso) June 2, 2019
Leah Chase was a great lady that cared about everyone. President Bush and I had lunch with her after Katrina. With all New Orleans was dealing with, she was worried about the people of Plaqumines parish getting food. A loving caring lady and will be missed by the world. https://t.co/43VfjO5VXd— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) June 2, 2019
