Suspect dead in officer involved shooting after allegedly committing a string of crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect has been fatally shot after attempting to disarm a Shreveport Police Department officer on Saturday, June 1.
SPD officers responded to a call on the 1300 block of N. Market St. The suspect allegedly stabbed his victim following an altercation, then stole the victim’s vehicle.
According to authorities, the suspect fled to Sam’s Town casino nearby in the stolen vehicle. Once approached he attempted to disarm the officer.
The officer then shot the suspect, he was taken to an area hospital where he died.
The officer was not injured in the exchange. The identities of the suspect and officer have not been released at this time.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.
