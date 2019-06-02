Trooper arrests Shreveport police lieutenant on DWI charge

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police lieutenant has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Jeffery Peters, 51, of the 100 block of Chelsea Street in Shreveport, was stopped by a Louisiana State Police trooper about 2 a.m. Sunday for allegedly failing to signal while changing lanes on U.S. Highway 71 in Bossier City, according to Bossier Parish booking records and state police.
During the traffic stop, state police report, the trooper determined that Peters was impaired.
Shreveport Police Department has confirmed that Peters works as a lieutenant for the police force.
He was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Prison at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on one count each of first-offense DWI and failure to signal.
His bond was set at $1,000.
