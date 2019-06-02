Rain and storms increase later next week

A slow moving storm system for the second half of next week will ramp up rain and storm chances starting Wednesday. We may pick a few stronger storms as well as some heavier rain. In the meantime we can expect more hot, humid weather with only spotty showers and storms.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies today with a few afternoon showers or storms possible. Temperatures will be back in the 90s. Partly cloudy skies will hang in tonight with lows in the low 70s. For the start of the work week a weak cold front will stall across the area providing the focus for more showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain however. Temperatures tomorrow will be back in the low 90s. The chance of rain is 40%.
Rain chances will dip on Tuesday. We’ll be in the low 90s again. Wednesday through Friday will be unsettled with occasional rounds of showers and storms. Temperatures will come down with the increased clouds and wet weather. Highs will drop back into the mid to upper 80s for the second half of the work week.
Have a good Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.