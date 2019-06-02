Rain and storms increase later next week

We’ll see partly cloudy skies today with a few afternoon showers or storms possible. Temperatures will be back in the 90s. Partly cloudy skies will hang in tonight with lows in the low 70s. For the start of the work week a weak cold front will stall across the area providing the focus for more showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain however. Temperatures tomorrow will be back in the low 90s. The chance of rain is 40%.