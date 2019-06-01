Three arrested in fatal Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department have three people in custody who’s connected to a fatal shooting.
Joseph Davis, 17, surrendered to police and was arrested Friday night after a search was conducted for his whereabouts.
Kristopher Burks, 19, and Seankayln Chatman, 20, were also arrested in connection to the crime.
All three alleged suspects are charged with one count of First Degree Murder and and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.
They have been transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and are awaiting bond.
This case still remains under investigation.
