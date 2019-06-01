SPD seeks suspect wanted for attempted murder, cash reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an overnight shooting on Tuesday, May 28.
SPD patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired. They discovered two vehicles struck by multiple times by a firearm and two victims. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
During their investigation detectives issued warrants for Jacob Weaver, 18, and Demond Taylor, 19, for two counts each of second degree murder.
Taylor was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Friday, May 31 and taken to Shreveport City Jail. Authorities say Weaver is still at large, he is considered armed and dangerous.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to Weaver’s arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 318-673-7373 on on the app, P3Tips.
