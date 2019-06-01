Local Group drops off Fans to the Caddo Council on Aging

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The annual Fan Drive has kicked off once again.
The drive began on May 27th and will run through Sun. June 30th. On Thursday, Keller Williams of NWLA donated fans to the Caddo Council on Aging.
The CEO of Keller Williams says her group of real estate agents value the importance of giving back to the community in times of need.
“Our real estate agents are incredible people and they serve the community with all of their real estate needs through the year and they do that at a really high level, but what’s most impressive about our people is their heart and their wiliness to give back, and their desire to give back and that’s what we love most about our people at KW”, Said Dana Hayes, CEO of Keller Williams NWLA.
You still have plenty of time to donate new or used fans until June 30th.
For more information for the fan drive, call the Caddo Council on Aging at (318) 676-7900 and go to their website, here.
