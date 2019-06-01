First Alert: Increasing rain chances next week

Hot and increasingly humid conditions are expected into early next week. A few storms will return the next couple of days with increasing chances for rain expected by the middle of next week. The heat will ease some with more widespread rain later next week.
We’ll remain warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with a few showers or storms possible. Temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s. The chance of rain is 30%.
A cold front backing in the ArkLaTex Monday will provide the focus for additional showers and storms, but rain may not necessarily be widespread. Temperatures will be back in the low 90s. The chance for rain is 40%.
Rain chances dip on Tuesday with highs back in the low 90s. For the second half of the week and upper level storm system moving into the area will ramp up the rain and storm coverage Wednesday through Friday. A few strong storms are possible along with some heavy rain for some areas. Temperatures will trend downward with the increased clouds and rain with highs falling back into the 80s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
