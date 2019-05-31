Stonewall Library Summer Reading Program reaches new heights

Stonewall Library Summer Reading Program
By KSLA Digital Team | May 31, 2019 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 1:40 PM

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) -The Stonewall Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing.

Thursday's program was all about drones, how to use them and what they can do.

Bo Phillips from Aero-Pro had simulators for the kids to fly and demonstrated several drones

This is just one of many fun activities planned throughout the month.

  • May 31 - Movies day
  • June 4 - MAN ON THE MOON - Let’s make a necklace for the occasion!
  • June 5 - JAMBOREE WILL BE HERE - Hear story… move and play!
  • June 6 - LET’S COOK! - Hands on fun!
  • June 7 - Movies with never ending popcorn!
  • June 11 - MUSIC JAM - Dillon & Dakota to perform!
  • June 12 - I LOVE PETS - Meet the critters and learn responsible pet ownership!
  • June 13 - LEARN ABOUT SPACE FLIGHT From Barksdale Historian Jack Crumbliss
  • June 18 - BRICKS FOR KIDS - 100 pounds of LEGOs Create your own!
  • June 19 - TRACTOR & HAY - Story by local author Robert Rives & Photos on a Tractor!
  • June 20 GUS SALLEY - fencing demonstration
  • June 21 - Movies day
  • June 25 - FINALE!

For more information, call 318-925-9191.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.