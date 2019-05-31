Shreveport trash fee to appear on June bills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday will be June 1 — and will be the first month with the new $7 trash fee for Shreveport homeowners.
The new fee went into effect in May after the Shreveport City Council passed the vote in April.
The funds collected by the fee will go towards raises for sanitation department workers and building up city reserves.
An $18 trash fee was proposed earlier this year by Mayor Adrian Perkins. However, that was struck down by the Shreveport City Council.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.