Person struck by train in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A person has been struck by a train in Vivian, town police confirm.
It happened at 6:35 p.m. Thursday on the section of railroad tracks that parallels South Pine Street between Camp Road and Williamson Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s immediately south of North Caddo Medical Center.
There’s no immediate word on the person’s condition nor on how the accident occurred.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
