Part of Youree Drive temporarily closed due to 2 wrecks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Part of a major north-south roadway in Shreveport was temporarily shut down as a result of two accidents.
One wreck involved a Shreveport police unit.
The accidents led to the shutdown of the 3400 block of Youree Drive is closed.
That’s between East Kings Highway and Stratford Avenue.
One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries as a result of the first two-vehicle accident, authorities report.
That segment of Youree Drive has been cleared and the northbound lanes have since been reopened.
The second accident happened when a pickup hit a parked Shreveport police unit.
The unit had been placed to divert traffic off Youree Drive and onto Stratford Avenue to detour around the original accident.
There’s no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt in that wreck.
The southbound lanes of Youree Drive remain closed.
Meantime, the driver of the pickup has been taken downtown for routine toxicology tests.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
