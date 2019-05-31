Missing Houston girl’s body is in Arkansas, according to stepfather

(KSLA) - Authorities in Southwest Arkansas are searching for the body of Maleah Davis after the missing four-year-old’s stepfather allegedly confessed Friday morning that the four-year-old is dead.
According to CBS affiliate KHOU, Vence told a community activist in Houston known as Quanell X that he dumped her body along a road in Arkansas.
Houston police told KHOU 11 that they are investigating this claim.
The precise location has not been released, but Hempstead County officials have been in contact with Houston authorities, and Sheriff James Singleton told reporters that deputies are looking alongside I-30 to look for a trash bag that might contain the body, according to KHOU.
Texas EquuSearch, a volunteer horse mounted search team for lost and missing persons, is sending its director Tim Miller to Arkansas on a private fight to help search for the child’s body.
Vence is charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the 4-year-old’s disappearance a month ago.
Authorities say they do not belive Maleah is alive, but are still trying to find her body.
Quanell X, a human and civil rights leader, says he is no longer working with Brittany Bowens, Maleah’s mother. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s dissapearance but Quanell says Bowens knows what happened to Maleah.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
