Marshall hosting strategic plan meeting for the public Saturday

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - If you live in Marshall, Texas what would you like to see the city look like in the next ten years?
Well that’s the question city leaders are hoping the public will help them answer.
On Saturday, June 1, the city will be hosting a strategic plan meeting called “Mobilize Marshall” that will allow residents to come out and share their thoughts about moving the city forward.
“I think there’s benefit in developing our plan and not my plan," said City Manager Mark Rohr. "So we want to solicit input and want people to feel ownership in the plan that’s developed so that we get more participation and cooperation when we start to implement different facilities of the plan.”
Rohr says he believes the public wants to see change in the city, and believes this is a good way to find out what it needs to be.
He says the meeting will be an open discussion, but he does want to focus on things like downtown redevelopment, economic development and improving the overall appearance of the city.
Jessica Flarity hopes city leaders do listen to what she and others have to say about growing the city.
“My mother and I tend to go to a lot of things around town just to sit there and be heard and also have a voice and I think that if maybe if people will listen then we can actually sit there and move forward,” she said.
Her mother says she wants to see the infrastructure of the city improve over the next ten years.
“I would like to see the city of Marshall continue the internal programs that they have, and also develop the bones and the infrastructure that already exists here,” said Debbie Flarity.
Resident Robert Sorich hopes to see more businesses coming to Marshall in the future.
“I’d love to see the infrastructure becoming more solid, and I’d love see an environment that’s more attractive to small businesses coming downtown,” he said.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, and take place at Marshall Junior High’s Cafetorium on 2710 East Travis Street.
Light refreshments will be served.
