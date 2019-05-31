LA Senate to vote on ‘Katie Bug bill’ today

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Senate is poised to vote on a proposed measure which could require post-accident drug testing immediately after wrecks involving serious bodily injury.
HB 132 was created in the wake of the death of 4-year-old Katie Grantham, who died after a devastating auto accident in 2017 at the intersection of Kingston and Benton Roads in Bossier City.
The bill is also known as the Katie Bug Law.
Currently, drug tests only occur when there’s a fatality on-scene.
In an interview with Rep. Raymond Crews, who pre-filed the bill, he stated, “The idea is to open up the ability for the investigating officer on the scene to have some more tools in the toolkit.”
If approved, drug tests would also be required after a fatal boating accident.
The Katie Bug Bill cleared the Senate in a unanimous vote. If approved by the Senate today, the bill could soon be signed into law by the governor.
Stay with KSLA for the latest results following the vote of HB 132.
