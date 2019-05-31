Heat and humidity return over the weekend

After a little break in the heat and humidity today, both will be back over the weekend. Rain chances will stay low the next couple of day. Showers and storms will increase by early next week with more widespread rain and storms expected later in the week.
Expect mostly sunny skies today. After a pleasant start we will heat back up this afternoon into the mid to upper 80s. Low humidity though will keep it feeling comfortable. We’ll be partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s.
We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will creep back into the low 90s and the humidity will start going up again. Rain looks unlikely for most areas, but a stray shower or storm is not out the question. We’ll have a slightly better chance at a few isolated showers or storms Sunday, but widespread rain is not expected. Highs will be back in the low 90s.
Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday as a weak cold front tries to nudge into the area. We’ll be hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances look a little lower through midweek and we’ll stay hot with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.
A pattern shift late next week will open the door to more widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will come down with the increased clouds and rain chances, falling back into the 80s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
