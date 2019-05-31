Heat, humidity and a little rain for the weekend

Heat, humidity and a little rain for the weekend
Rain possible for some on Sunday
By Jeff Castle | May 31, 2019 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 7:48 AM

Temperatures will be on the climb over the weekend and the humidity will make a return also. Highs will get back into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Our best chance of rain this weekend comes through on Sunday.

Hot and increasingly humid weekend ahead
Hot and increasingly humid weekend ahead

Saturday is looking best for outdoor activities with still tolerable humidity and dry weather for most. The pool will be a good way to cool down as temperatures climb into the 90s by afternoon.

Saturday is a good day for the pool
Saturday is a good day for the pool

If Corvettes are your thing be sure to check out the Big Cypress Corvette Weekend in Jefferson, Texas on Saturday. You’ll need sunscreen and sunglasses as you check out this American classic in downtown Jefferson.

Hot, but mostly dry for the Big Cypress Corvette weekend
Hot, but mostly dry for the Big Cypress Corvette weekend

For other things to do this weekend be sure to check out ArkLaTexWeekend.com

Steamier weather is back on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s but the ‘feels-like’ numbers could reach the upper 90s in some places.

Steamy conditions return Sunday
Steamy conditions return Sunday

Rain chances are highest on Sunday, but not everyone will get wet. Here’s a look at Futuretrack on Sunday:

A few showers and storms Sunday

Here’s how you can always get the First Alert on that weekend forecast:

