Heat, humidity and a little rain for the weekend

Temperatures will be on the climb over the weekend and the humidity will make a return also. Highs will get back into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Our best chance of rain this weekend comes through on Sunday.
Saturday is looking best for outdoor activities with still tolerable humidity and dry weather for most. The pool will be a good way to cool down as temperatures climb into the 90s by afternoon.
If Corvettes are your thing be sure to check out the Big Cypress Corvette Weekend in Jefferson, Texas on Saturday. You’ll need sunscreen and sunglasses as you check out this American classic in downtown Jefferson.
For other things to do this weekend be sure to check out ArkLaTexWeekend.com
Steamier weather is back on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s but the ‘feels-like’ numbers could reach the upper 90s in some places.
Rain chances are highest on Sunday, but not everyone will get wet. Here’s a look at Futuretrack on Sunday:
Here’s how you can always get the First Alert on that weekend forecast:
