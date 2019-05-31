A few storms return for the weekend

Heat, humidity and storm chances will all be on the increase this weekend. Temperatures will get back into the 90s most everywhere. Not everyone will see rain, but expect to see more widespread rain and storms return toward the end of next week.
We’ll be partly cloudy and pleasant tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will be dry for most, but a few isolated showers could pop up in the afternoon heat. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s.
Showers and storms may move into the northern ArkLaTex first thing Sunday morning before fading away. A few more showers and storms may develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low 90s. The chance of rain is 30%.
Showers and storms will be back again on Monday as a weak cold front nudges into the area. We’ll still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Only isolated rain is expect through midweek with temperatures falling back to near 90 by Wednesday.
Showers and storms will become more numerous toward the end of the work week with afternoon highs falling back down into the 80s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
