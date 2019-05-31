Caddo Magnet Middle student finishes in top 35 at Scripps Spelling Bee

(KSLA) - A Caddo Middle Magnet school is heading back home after participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Cal Alexander finished in the top 35. He lasted through round six but lost with the word lomatine.
This was Cal’s last year competing at Scripps. He says now he wants to pursue his musical talents.
“In high school, I’m definitely going to be focusing all of my time on playing the violin,” Cal said. "I’ve been playing the violin since I was four, and I would love to pursue it as a career.
Cal plans to attend the awards banquet held today, May 31 before heading home to Shreveport.
