Boil advisory issued for Arcadia Water System

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory is in effect in Bienville Parish on Friday, May 31.
Customers of the Arcadia Water System are under a boil advisory following a water main break overnight.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
