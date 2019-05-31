Bill to reduce juveniles in detention facilities up for Senate vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A proposed bill which could reduce the number of juveniles placed in youth detention centers across Louisiana could clear the Senate Friday.
HB 158, also referred to as Solan’s Law, was developed following the death of 13-year-old Solan Peterson, a Haughton resident who took his life at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish on February 9, 2019.
His death came less than 72 hours after another teenager committed suicide at the same facility.
The bill swiftly cleared the House in a unanimous vote last week.
If approved by senators today, the bill would be placed on the governor’s desk to potentially be signed into law.
Stay with KSLA for the latest results following the vote on HB 158.
