Tornadoes, storms spur damage in East Texas, SE Oklahoma, SW Arkansas

Severe storms continued Wednesday afternoon and evening with at least 10 tornado warnings being issued in Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
It marked the 13th straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service, according to an Associated Press report.
The previous record for consecutive days with that many tornadoes was an 11-day stretch in 1980.
The Weather Service website showed at least 27 reports of tornadoes Tuesday, mostly in Kansas and Missouri but also in Pennsylvania and Illinois.
Following is a timeline of damage reported Wednesday to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.
- 4:36 p.m.: Police dispatch in DeQueen, Ark., reported trees down.
- 4:55 p.m.: Emergency manager reported wind damage to chicken houses on Wood County Road 4460 about six miles east-southeast of Winnsboro, Texas.
- 5:02 p.m.: A trained spotter reported a tree on mobile home and another tree on a different residence along Farm-to-Market Road 115 a quarter-mile before the railroad tracks in Scroggins, Texas. That’s in Franklin County, Texas, 6 miles east of Winnsboro, Texas.
- 5:10 p.m.: Trees were reported down from a possible tornado in Hochatown State Park in McCurtain County, Okla.
- 5:42 p.m.: A trained spotter reported trees down along Wood County Road 4460 and Texas Highway 11, blocking the road, five miles east of Winnsboro, Texas.
- 7:27 p.m.: A trained spotter reported a tree on a residence in the 9000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 44 near Boxelder, which is 8 miles south of Avery in Red River County, Texas.
- 7:27 p.m.: Law enforcement received reports of a shed being blown over on Farm-to-Market Road 412 north of Boxelder and trees down all around Boxelder, 7 miles south-southeast of Annona in Red River County, Texas.
- 8:02 p.m.: A trained spotter reported a 60-mph wind gust at U.S. Highway 259 at U.S. Highway 82 a mile west-northwest of DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas.
- 8:03 p.m.: A fire department reported a tree down on a power line at West Fannin Street at South Runnels Street in DeKalb, Texas.
- 8:29 p.m.: A law enforcement agency reported a tree down on Texas Highway 8 about four miles south of New Boston, Texas.
