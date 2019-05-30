12th annual HowURidin’ Truck, Car and Bike show takes place Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 12th annual HowURidin’ Truck, Car and Bike Show will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
Admission is $20 for general admission and $40 for car show participants, which includes a free HowURidin’ t-shirt. The event is free for both kids 12 and younger, senior citizens 65 and older.
For the family, there will be spacewalks, face painting, food vendors and a performance by the Booker T. Washington High School drum line.
For those participating in the truck, car and bike show, trophies will be awarded to vehicles in 25 different categories, and an over all Best-Of-Show.
