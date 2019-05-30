Shreveport announces 2019 Battle on the Border matchups

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some of the best football teams and players from four states will compete Sept. 13-14 in Battle on the Border IX in Shreveport.
The matchups in Independence Stadium were announced Thursday by the City of Shreveport.
They include 10 teams from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana.
“We are excited about this year’s awesome lineup; bringing local, regional and national matchups to this great high school sporting event," Patrick Wesley, assistant director of Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation, says in a statement announcing this year’s lineup.
"We look forward to another exciting weekend of high school football.”
5:30 p.m.: West Monroe Rebels (West Monroe, La.) vs. C.E. Byrd High’s Yellow Jackets (Shreveport, La.)
- The Rebels posted a 14-1 record in 2018, with their only loss coming 27-24 loss to the Zachary Broncos in the LHSAA Class 5A State Championship. West Monroe had shut out its first four playoff opponents en route to the appearance in the championship game.
- The Yellow Jackets went 7-3 in 2018, losing to the Evangel Eagles in the second round. Byrd coach Mike Suggs, the dean of area coaches, will be in his 22nd season as the Yellow Jackets’ head man.
8 p.m.: North Little Rock Charging Wildcats (Little Rock, Ark.) vs. Catholic Bears (Baton Rouge, La.) – 8 p.m.
- This will be the Charging Wildcats' second appearance in the Battle on the Border. The squad defeated Evangel Christian Academy 35-20 in last year’s Battle on the Border. North Little Rock went 12-1 in 2018 with only a 27-7 setback to the Bryant Hornets in the Class 7A State Championship.
- This will be the Catholic Bears' Battle on the Border debut. After winning LHSAA Division I titles in 2015 and 2017, Catholic lost 49-7 in the 2018 finals to the John Curtis Patriots.
11 a.m.: Deerfield Beach Bucks (Deerfield Beach, Fla.) vs. Zachary Broncos (Zachary, La.) Both teams will be making their first Battle on the Border appearances.
- Deerfield Beach posted a 12-2 record in 2018, losing 49-21 in the Class 8A state semifinals.
- Zachary won back-to-back Class 5A championships in 2017 and 2018, and the Broncos have won three out of the last four state titles. Coach David Brewerton has guided Zachary to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, reaching the semifinals or finals in every season.
3 p.m.: Westlake Lions (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. John Curtis Patriots (River Ridge, La.) – 3 p.m.
- The Lions have compiled a 27-11 record over the past three seasons.
- The Patriots have captured a record 26 state championships. Their coach, J.T. Curtis Jr., is the winningest active coach in the country and a member of the National Federation of High Schools’ Hall of Fame. The Patriots beat the Bishop Lynch Friars 21-14 in last year’s Battle on the Border en route to a perfect 14-0 season. John Curtis also won the 2018 LHSAA Division I State Championship game.
7 p.m.: Captain Shreve High Gators vs. Woodlawn High Knights (This will be the two Shreveport teams’ first time to compete in the Battle on the Border)
- Captain Shreve is coming off an 8-4 campaign in 2018, which was the Gators’ first winning season since going 6-5 in 2009. Captain Shreve returns with the bulk of its team and is looking to contend for the District 1-5A title.
- After posting a 9-4 record and reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2017, the Knights slipped to a 5-7 record last year. They are being led by first-year head coach C.J. Byrd.
