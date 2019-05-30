S.C. governor issues executive order suspending mayor-elect charged with child exploitation

By Nick Doria | May 30, 2019 at 9:23 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 11:47 AM

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Wednesday suspending the city of Dillon’s embattled mayor-elect.

The swearing-in ceremony for Corey Jackson was set to take place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday ahead of the regularly-scheduled council meeting, city manager Glen Wagner said.

Last week, Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money. Warrants show the incidents took place between June 2017 and April 23.

In April, Jackson won a runoff election to succeed Dillon Mayor Todd Davis, who has led the city for more than 15 years.

Jackson’s suspension will remain in effect until he is formally acquitted or convicted.

