Saints fans take ‘no call’ case back to court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An attorney for Saints fans who are still angry over the Los Angeles Rams ‘no call’ in the NFC Championship game were in court again Thursday (May 30) to try and get a reversal of the game.
First, they were in federal court, now another attorney is presenting arguments in civil court.
For an hour-and-a-half, attorneys for angry Saints fans presented arguments before Civil Court Judge Nicole Shepard.
Attorney Tony Le Mon said the NFL defrauded Saints fans by not calling a penalty at the end of the Saints-Rams playoff game.
He is urging Shepherd to force the officials involved in that game to give legal statements in this effort’s to show that fraud was committed.
“Today, tomorrow, yesterday I’ve been waiting months to get discovery answers and Commissioner Roger Goodell under oath,” Le Mon said. “They have their own investigative world. I don’t know what they’ve done to investigate this championship.”
Attorneys for the NFL argue there was no fraud. They said it was a judgment call and there are dozens of those in every game.
Shepherd said she would take the arguments under advisement.
Another lawsuit brought by Saints fans is still pending action in federal court.
