MLK Health Center class teaches people how to live with diabetes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Martin Luther King Health Center, a nonprofit clinic serving uninsured and underinsured patients throughout Northwest Louisiana, is working to educate the region about living with diabetes.
More than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or have pre-diabetes - placing the national average at 9 percent, the CDC reports.
Thirteen percent of Caddo Parish’s population has the disease, according to the nonprofit.
“It’s certainly something we can’t ignore. Pretty much across the board, diabetes is on the rise," said Grey Rogers, a dietitian and health coach at the clinic. “I would say at least every month I’m seeing a newly diagnosed diabetic that needs education and needs to know the ins and out of how to manage diabetes.”
Each week, MLK Health Center hosts a diabetes education course, offering advice on lifestyle changes when diagnosed with the disease.
“It really is a lifestyle change to manage your diabetes; you have to adjust your diet and your activity,” said Rogers. “You have to get used to new medications. Even things like sleep and stress can play a role.”
Jannie Collins has been living with diabetes for 15 years. KSLA News 12 spoke with her at a diabetes education course to find out more about how the program is helping her lead a healthier life.
“I was having a lot of trouble with control of my blood sugar; all the foods that I loved were on the ‘no-no’ list,” said Collins. “They [MLK Health Center] take time with you to explain things you don’t understand; and it’s just been great.”
The free class is open to anyone. Call MLK Health Center at (318) 227-2912, ext. 3, to sign up.
