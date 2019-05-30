LSU baseball holds open practice before Baton Rouge Regional

LSU baseball holds open practice before Baton Rouge Regional
The LSU baseball team held an open practice Thursday, May, 30, in preparation for the Baton Rouge Regional game against Stony Brook. (Source: Jacques Doucet)
By Josh Auzenne | May 30, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 1:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team took to the field Thursday morning for an open practice in preparation for the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Tigers held practice at Alex Box Stadium from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. LSU will take on Stony Brook at 6 p.m. Friday.

Landon Marceaux has been named the starting pitcher for the game.

Head coach Paul Mainieri said starting Marceaux is sending a message to the team that they aren’t taking Stony Brook lightly.

