Henderson police: No charges to be issued against father in Amber Alert case

HENDERSON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Henderson Police Department have released a statement following the recovery of a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert. The department says the father who was initially being sought in connection with the alert will not face charges.
See the full statement below.
On 05/28/2019 the Henderson Police Department responded to a reported parental abduction of a child. After many hours of investigation and searching, contact was established with the father. He cooperated with authorities and delivered the child to the Henderson Police Department.
After an extensive interview with the father along with results from the investigation it was determined no criminal charges would be filed at this time. The child has been temporarily placed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. We would like to thank family members for their cooperation and all of the assisting agencies for their quick response and hard work to come to this conclusion.
Agencies working with Henderson Police Department were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Rusk County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas DPS, Texas DPS Air Unit, FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
